Tobago covid19 deaths up to 259

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago’s covid19 death toll has climbed to 259 after an unvaccinated individual died from complications associated with the virus overnight.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported Tobago has 16 covid19 cases and 410 active cases.

It said 16 people are currently hospitalised, three of whom are fully vaccinated and 13 unvaccinated.

The division said Tobago has 7,496 recovered patients.