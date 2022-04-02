Tiger Tanks U-20 football kicks off in Tobago on Saturday

Denis Latiff, event sponsor and general manager of Tiger Tanks, speaks at the U-20 football tournament launch on March 24 at the National Cricket Centre, Couva. - Marvin Hamilton

THE INAUGURAL Tiger Tanks Under-20 Men’s Invitational Football Tournament kicks off with first round matches at the Montgomery Recreational Ground in Bethel, Tobago on Saturday from 2 pm.

Action gets underway with St Clair’s Coaching School taking on Stokely Vale FC. Later on, Bethel United will go up against FC Tobago Phoenix from 4.15 pm at the same venue. Youth Stars United are on a bye.

These five Tobago teams make up group two while group one comprises ten teams from Trinidad. Trinidad’s leg of the tournaments begins Saturday 9 and 10 at venues yet to be announced.

After 67 matches are contested over the next three months, the winners of each group will play each other, home and away, to determine the tournament champions.

The tournament launch was held at the National Cricket Centre in Couva on March 25. This comes after the TT government rolled back on its covid19 restrictions in January, allowing team sports, particularly contact sports, to resume following a two-year hiatus.

Tiger Tanks U20 Teams -

Group One – Caledonia AIA, Club Sando FC, Petit Valley/Diego Martin FC, Queen's Park FA, Trendsetter Hawks FA, Central FC, Defence Force FC, San Juan Jabloteh FC and W Connection.

Group Two – Bethel United, St Clair Coaching School, Youth Stars United, FC Tobago Phoenix and Stokely Vale FC.