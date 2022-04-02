Teacher kills woman, drinks poison in Barrackpore

File photo.

A 36-year-old woman was chopped to death at her home at South Trace, Barrackpore.

According to police reports, officers responded to a report of a suspected murder in the area and upon their arrival, they met a 13-year-old relative of Omatie Deobarran standing in the roadway with her grandmother.

The relative told police that at around 7.40 pm on April 1, the suspect, a 41-year-old primary school teacher, armed with a cutlass, came to the back of the house where the relative lived with Deobarran. Police were told the teacher chopped Deobarran several times.

The child ran for help and alerted her grandmother and neighbours. The suspect was seen running away from the house, drinking from a bottle of what appeared to be poisonous liquid.

Police officers went to the back of the house where they saw Deobarran lying face down with chop wounds on her left hand and left side of her neck.

Paramedics were called and they determined that Deobarran was dead. Police officers and paramedics later found the attacker in a shed to the back of the house frothing.

He was taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility and then transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

District Medical Officer Dr Rajkumar visited the scene and ordered the removal of the woman's body to the San Fernando General Hospital mortuary pending a post mortem examination at the Forensic Sciences Centre, St James.

Police investigations are ongoing.