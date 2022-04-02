Stop playing smart with foolishness

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Responding in Parliament to a question from the Opposition regarding the Petrotrin Employee Pension Plan (PEPP) on March 25, the Minister of Finance boasted “the aggregate value of assets in its most recent valuation, which was done in September 2019, was $7.7859 billion.”

However, if we put this data in the context of the entire report, the findings of the actuary, Bacon Woodrow de Souza Ltd, state:

“(I) Number of pensioners = 7,194 with total annual pensions of $563.83 million.

“(ii) Number of deferred pensioners (those due to a pension in the future) = 2,130 with total annual deferred pensions of $140.761 million.”

How can the minister state “the information I have is that when the interest ratio of six per cent is used the plan is in surplus?” This totally contradicts the recommendation of the actuary that clearly states:

“Arising out of the actuary report it recommended that Petrotrin should pay additional contributions over the ten-year period starting 2020 October 1 of either $250 million per annum if Petrotrin should move away from equity investment and into fixed interest, or $135 million per annum if Petrotrin continue to hold the existing equities until they have to be realised either to pay benefits or to comply with statutory limits on equity investment.”

With all due respect, Minister Imbert, you are a civil engineer by profession. Wearing the hat of Minister of Finance does not give you the authority to perform the role or function of an actuary. Please stop playing smart with foolishness and ensure that Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd implements the actuary’s recommendation to sustain the viability of the Petrotrin pension plan. We’re not illiterates.

A BRERETON

La Romaine