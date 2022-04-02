Reparations revisited?

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: I was indignant when I first read how Prime Minister Rowley had reacted to the recent statement made by Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, concerning his “profound sorrow” over slavery.

But my indignation turned to sorrow when I thought of how he and his government had continuously disrespected the TT National Commission on Reparations (TTNCR).

A most insensitive act came when the then head of the committee was surreptitiously replaced with Dr Heather Cateau of UWI, more or less putting a halt to any work that the TTNCR had been doing since 2014.

As far as I know, little or nothing has been done in spite of innumerable letters from the TTNCR, as well as three meetings held with ministers inquiring about the PNM government’s position on the status of the committee.

The hurt became worse when the PM made his self-righteous pronouncement at the recent commemoration of Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day at La Horquetta. He said, "Recently I was very pleased to hear Prince William say that he acknowledged that slavery was wrong, and that the British government, the British people, have some responsibility.”

He added, “I want to say to Prince William, having said that, I believe you. But I will believe you more if you do what you must now do, which is the offer of reparation to the people who were wronged."

The boldfaced part of that statement is that Rowley said, while an acknowledgement of the heinous act of slavery by the Duke of Cambridge was good, it was time for him to put the proverbial money where his mouth was.

The Prime Minister conveniently ignores the fact that the TTNCR, as part of the Caricom Reparations Commission, is not solely concerned about money (proverbial or not) but has a ten-point plan that incorporates the situation of the First Peoples (Indigenous Peoples Development Programme) as well as a full formal apology, illiteracy eradication, public health crisis, African knowledge programme, psychological rehabilitation, technology transfer, and debt cancellation.

Is the PM losing it? This is one of only three times that he has made any statement about reparations for slavery yet the government has done nothing tangible about advancing the way ahead.

It is clear that the PNM government and its leadership have never had the matter of reparations high on their list of priorities.

Nor, may I add, has the PNM government chosen to make any launch of the UN-declared International Decade for People of African Descent, which ends in 2024 and which has within it a specific statement about the need for reparations.

Contrary to the myths perpetuated by the PNM, I and other citizens state categorically that the PNM has done too little to enhance the psychic state of TT’s Africans, who continue to suffer from dysfunctions that put us at a severe disadvantage against the other ethnic groups.

Africans should really desire nothing more than what other peoples have received. But, at least, in the current world, let us be serious about reparations in the same way that the Germans paid reparations to the Jews and the Americans did the same to the Japanese, who they put into concentration camps, both during World War II.

AIYEGORO OME

Mt Lambert