PM happy for normalcy as Muslims begin fast

In this file photo Muslim men pray at the mosque on Queen Street, Port of Spain. -

THE Prime Minister expressed his joy for members of the Muslim community being able to take part in activities during the holy month of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr with a greater degree of normalcy this year.

In his Ramadan message, Dr Rowley said, "The pandemic over the past two years seriously curtailed visits to the houses of worship and the homes of friends and families during the month of Ramadan."

"Now with restrictions being reduced, worshippers can return to some state of normalcy albeit with extra precautions to ensure their health and safety." Muslims fast from food and water from dawn to sunset during the month of Ramadan and usually break their fasts at mosques or at their homes.

Addressing the House of Representatives on March 4, Rowley announced the relaxation of several covid19 measures as TT begins to transition from dealing with covid19 from the pandemic to the endemic phase.

A disease that is prevalent throughout the world is classified as a pandemic. An endemic disease is one that is regularly found among particular people or in a certain area.

Among the measures relaxed then were families travelling unmasked in private vehicles, increased numbers of people at places of worship and funerals, public transport being allowed to operate at 100 per cent capacity, public gatherings of up to 25 people being allowed, all public servants reporting for work on March 7 and the restart of team and contact sports.

At a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's on March 26. Rowley announced further relaxation of other covid19 measures. These included the removal of restrictions placed at covid19 safe zones, no limits on public gatherings, no restrictions at beaches and rivers and full reopening of schools in April.

The wearing of face masks/coverings in public spaces and on public transportation remains mandatory.

In a separate Eid message, Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein said that while the pandemic continues to impact the world, members of the Muslim community "remain grateful for the opportunity to worship and reflect on the teachings of Islam." He urged members of the Muslim community to "give whatever we can wholeheartedly to help those in dire need in our communities and by extension to those experiencing hardships across the world."

The Government has declared May 2 as the public holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr.