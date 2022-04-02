Kamla urges caution during Ramadan

In this file photo the Ali family break fast at their home in Valsayn. From left, Ibraheem Ali, Nabeel Ali, Yunus Ali, Imtiaz Ali and Nadira Hosein. -

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is happy that members of the Muslim community will be able to share a degree of physical togetherness during Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr this year, compared to earlier times during the covid19 pandemic.

In her Ramadan message to the nation, Persad-Bissessar said, "I know that many are looking forward to commemorating this holy month of Ramadan in their communities and mosques. I urge you to do so safely and be mindful of the health protocols we continue to follow."

She urged citizens to follow the examples of faith, compassion and selflessness provided by members of the Muslim community. Persad-Bissessar appealed to citizens to "help our neighbours and members of our communities who may be feeling the impacts of economic hardship and loss."