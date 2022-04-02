A crashing economy

Dinesh Rambally Courtesy TT Parliament -

DINESH RAMBALLY

THE Central Bank’s latest Economic Bulletin (January 2022, Volume XXIV, No 1) painted a cloudy picture for Trinidad and Tobago’s future. This would not be much of a surprise to you the average citizen as you would be experiencing the negative fallout of the current economic situation.

The pandemic highlighted the weaknesses in the economy and also the Government’s inability to diversify the income streams leading to the current shortfall in foreign exchange earnings. To compound matters even more, international developments have caused oil prices to surpass the US$100-per-barrel mark, but unfortunately TT has been experiencing declining oil output for the last several years.

Despite the current spike in petrochemical prices, the revenue stream is not sustainable in the long term and whatever short-term revenue may be realised would not have any significant effect. It is important to note that these changes in petrochemical and energy prices have more to do with international affairs rather than any significant economic policies employed by the Government.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the central government’s fiscal accounts are in a deficit of $2 billion for the first two months of the new fiscal year. For the same period in the last fiscal year, the deficit was $2.1 billion.

The debt position of the country is also in a precarious position with a figure of $130.3 billion, which represents a debt-to-GDP ratio of 83 per cent. Keep in mind however that this is not an entirely accurate figure because the Government’s cash accounting system does not take into account the billions owed in VAT refunds to businesses and tax refunds and outstanding debts to contractors, etc.

If one were to take all of this into account, the actual figure would be much higher. For all intents and purposes, our real debt-to-GDP figure has far surpassed 90 per cent. Since GDP was in the decline since 2017, this shows that it had nothing to do with the pandemic but rather with weak economic policy.

The reality is that the Government has not taken a proactive approach in managing the economy. The critical aspect of consumer confidence remains precariously low and the Government’s only response to this is as follows:

1. The implementation of property tax.

2. The proposed increase in electricity rates.

3. The proposed increase in WASA rates.

4. The removal of the fuel subsidy.

5. The reduction in GATE.

6. The implementation of the Revenue Authority.

Are we to conclude from this that the Government is attempting to tax its way out of the current economic doom? If that is so then it would be a completely unheard-of and definitely futile strategy as it would further reduce consumer confidence and business investment.

With a debt-to-GDP ratio in reality over 90 per cent, the country is approaching a position where further borrowing would not be possible. In such a case what other new taxes would the Government impose to reverse its lack of economic strategy and foresight?

The labour market remains so weak that there is even a drop of 16 per cent in the amount of job advertisements being placed in the print media. Both large and small businesses alike have been forced to undergo restructuring to deal with the current economic climate.

Employees, of course, are the ones to face the harsh economic truth with the average weekly earnings for the non-energy sector in decline. Note that while this represents the decrease in wages it does not factor in the reduction in purchasing power due to inflation and increasing consumer prices.

The Government’s continuous rhetoric of blaming the failure of managing the economy on everything and everyone but itself is by now recognised as a failed strategy. All the independent reviews of the performance of the economy points to untold hardship to the current and future generations.

The IMF’s latest bulletin highlights our precarious economic situation. On the one hand, recent increases in world market prices of oil, natural gas, methanol, ammonia, urea, etc would provide improvement in GDP and government revenue for 2022, but, unfortunately, on the other hand, the Government seems hell-bent on increasing basic living costs. This additional revenue has nothing to do with managing the economy but purely external factors. We are living on borrowed time and money.

In conclusion, the reality is that the Government has lost its way and is not able to maintain the economy on an even keel. The heavy debt burden, high taxation, lack of innovation and foresight in economic policies have resulted in our current predicament.

Hoping for another energy windfall is not a viable strategy. The Government must do its homework and get its act together to steer the country away from an economic collapse.

Dinesh Rambally is the MP for Chaguanas West