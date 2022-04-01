Vendor charged after assaulting Chaguanas policewomen, trying to steal police vehicle

A 19-year-old Marabella man appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate on Friday to answer charges of resisting arrest, assaulting police and malicious damage during a confrontation with them at the Chaguanas market on Thursday.

Police said two WPCs assigned to the Chaguanas municipal police were on duty at the market when one spoke to the man about illegally vending in the walkway.

The man cursed at the officer, who tried to arrest him, and fought with both women.

He then got into a nearby police vehicle and tried to start it, as the keys were inside.

Other Chaguanas municipal police saw the scuffle and intervened, eventually subduing the man.

Police said he was charged with using obscene language in public, resisting arrest, escaping lawful custody, intent to steal a police vehicle, malicious damage assault and two counts of assaulting an officer.

He appeared before magistrate Nicolas Ali in the Chaguanas Magistrates Third Court, where he pleaded guilty to using obscene language, assaulting one of the officers and malicious damage.

He was granted $20,000 own bail and is expected to return to court on April 29.

The officers were treated for injuries suffered during the fight.