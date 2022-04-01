TUCO to meet on April 9

TUCO president Ainsley King - SUREASH CHOLAI

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) will host its general membership meeting on April 9 at the VIP Lounge Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

This follows the Prime Minister’s announcement on March 26 that come April 4, there will no longer be limits on gatherings, among other easing of the covid19 restrictions.

The meeting was initially scheduled for April 2, but was postponed, a release said. The meeting is open to all of the organisation’s members regardless of vaccination status, it added.

“However, members are reminded to update their financial status by paying membership dues to be entitled to take part (that is, to make vocal contributions) at the said meeting,” it said.

Zonal elections, finalisation of its amended constitution, thepresident’s address and a financial update are on the agenda.

Ainsley King, its former vice president, became its president after the death of Lutalo “Brother Resistance” Masimba.

In October last year calypsonian Morel “King Luta” Peters called for a by-election for the post of president. Peters filed for an injunction to compel TUCO to hold the by-election, but this was later withdrawn.