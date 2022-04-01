TTL staff, Nature Seekers clean up Matura Beach

Tourism Trinidad Ltd (TTL) partnered with the award-winning environment conservation group, Nature Seekers, to clean up Matura Beach.

The removal of debris from the shoreline was done to clear the way for female leatherback sea turtles’ journey from the ocean to their nesting sites.

From March-September every year, Trinidad is host to majestic leatherback turtles as they travel across the Atlantic Ocean to nest on east-coast beaches. Sea turtles have been around for more than 110 million years and play a significant role in maintaining healthy oceans, said a media release.

"It is therefore critical that the shorelines are clear of debris. Debris, especially marine waste, is a predominant factor in their entanglement and death along this journey," the release said.

TTL employees volunteered their time, energy, and resources, making a difference to the Matura community that has built its economic livelihoods on these creatures. This activity also contributed to the strengthening of the organisation’s team and corporate social responsibility spirit, the release said.

CEO of Tourism Trinidad Kurtis Rudd was impressed by the support from the TTL's staff.

“More than 25 employees came out and covered specific zones of the seven-mile-long Matura beach; picking up debris such as broken glass, logs, plastic bottles, and general waste that can injure beachgoers and have a huge detrimental effect on local marine life and ecosystems," Rudd said in the release.

He said activities such as this not only help conserve the natural environment but ensure tourism officials have an authentic connection to the industry.

“It is time for us to look at the way we live and reduce our consumption of single-use plastic. In this regard therefore, it is critical that we clean up our shorelines, protect marine life and support our community coastal tourism economies. Nature Seekers must be applauded for their long-standing work in environment conservation and dedication to the protection of the nesting sites of the leatherback turtles.”

The Matura Beach Clean-up took place from March 6-12.