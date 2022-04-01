T&TEC dismisses OWTU’s corruption claims

FILE PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS.

THE TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) dismissed claims from Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) president general Ancel Roget about questionable hiring practices and alleged corruption at the company.

Roget made these claims during a news conference at the union's San Fernando office on Friday, after he announced the OWTU will appeal a February 18 Industrial Court judgement of a zero-zero-zero pay increase for T&TEC workers for the period 2015-2017. The conference was streamed live online.

In a brief statement in response to Roget's claims, T&TEC said, "Labour contracts are issued to suppliers after public tender and/or formal pre-qualification processes that adhere to established procurement rules."

On T&TEC's website, the company said it reserves the right to register contractors "deemed suitable to meet its contractual requirements and is not bound to register any contractor applying for pre-qualification in accordance with the (contractor's) application."

Application documents which contractors are required to complete, include identifying the T&TEC office closest to their base of operations in TT and the values of the contracts they are applying for. The smallest of these are less than $10,000 while the largest are over $350,000.

Contractor applicants are also required to provide information such as their financial ability to undertake several jobs simultaneously in the range of contract works/services they are applying for and their annual gross revenue for the last three years.

Other information applicant contractors must provide include whether they are currently registered with T&TEC and if they ever failed to comply with the fulfilment of any contract with the company.

Work class definitions of the types of electrical services which contractors could register include fibre optic cable installation and maintenance, electrical installation and maintenance (above 12kv-kilovolts), transformer repairs (up to 220kv), overhead line construction and maintenance (up to 12kv) and installation and maintenance of communications equipment (such as telephone, fibre, radio and video surveillance equipment and related accessories).

Roget claimed that in some areas of T&TEC's operations, the number of contract workers was between 1/3 or 1/2 of the company's workforce. He estimated the company has approximately 2,800 workers. Roget alleged the ways in which contract labour is used in T&TEC "is being exploited to the max."

This, he continued, has created a parallel workforce in the company."

Roget claimed that contract workers do not perform efficiently and T&TEC workers often have to redo the work they do. He said this is being done at great cost to the company, could create hazardous situations for other employees and affect the reliability of electricity supply.