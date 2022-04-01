Trinidad and Tobago cricket board issues disclaimer on April Fools prank

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath - AYANNA KINSALE

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Cricket Board has issued a disclaimer about an April Fools prank published on the Red Force's Facebook page.

On Friday, an undated letter was posted to the page telling cricket clubs the TTCB had held an emergency meeting earlier this week, which prompted it to stop all cricket under its aegis.

This document carried the signature of former board secretary Surujdath Mahabir.

“The TTCB wishes to disassociate itself from the purported media release printed on the board’s letterhead and circulated on social media,” a TTCB statement read.

On Friday, TTCB president of the TTCB Azim Bassarath confirmed reports of the fake letter and said a disclaimer on the Facebook post had beenissued.

The disclaimer said, “It has been brought to our attention that the attached correspondence has been circulating and has been deemed as purportedly released by us.

“Please be advised that this information is totally false and the attached is NOT associated with the TTTCB or any of its affiliates.

“Any inconvenience is regretted and the TTCB competitions continue apace with Premier League matches continuing this weekend.”