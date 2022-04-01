Shame on the EBC Couva office

THE EDITOR: Our treatment of senior, disabled and disadvantaged citizens never seems to end. Whether in the healthcare, social welfare, national security, or education systems, we have failed to provide a high level of service. We citizens need to speak out as some public officers are never (it seems) held accountable. Some are using the pandemic not to fulfil the duties they are paid for doing.

Last week I called the EBC Couva office to enquire about how a disabled senior citizen can renew their National Identification Card. I was told that the office field officer does not make visits due to the pandemic. I asked if it wasn’t strange that a field officer cannot make external visits even with all the free vaccinations, personal protective equipment and health and safety education.

They recommended that I make an appointment for Saturday and bring the applicant. I pleaded with them that my relative is bed-ridden and transporting her might be very risky, and they informed me that was the only way.

I decided (with much hesitation) to transport the applicant on the said morning. However, before I could do so, sadly, she passed away. I reflected on this event and wondered how thoughtless these public officers are to suggest that a close-to-death 80-year-old be transported. All very shameful.

I wondered how many poor and less fortunate citizens have to huddle their loved ones and hope they survive the ordeal of an inefficient and insensitive system. Many less fortunate citizens are dependent on public officers to deliver services, and the ID Card is a ticket to accessing these services and to exercise your franchise.

To all those who have to endure this kind of service for which we pay, I strongly advise you to raise this through the media, Members of Parliament, or the Ombudsman. By holding them accountable, only we can make a difference. And for those knowledgeable citizens, please assist the discriminated and write letters and be the voice for them. They will love you for it.

SAJJAD HAMID

Chaguanas