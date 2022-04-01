Seamless inter-island travel needed

Martin George, president, Tobago Business Chamber - Photo by Roger Jacob

THE ANNOUNCEMENT by Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) that it will increase its domestic flights for Easter underlines the need for a reconsideration of inter-island travel measures as well as the country’s overall infrastructure plan.

Those hoping for a bumper Easter season for tourism in Tobago will no doubt be heartened by CAL’s decision, which is aimed to take advantage of the boost that may ensue, given next Monday’s lifting of restrictions.

But while commercial imperatives within the airline industry regularly influence the scheduling of flights, our infrastructure systems need to be responsive to more than seasonal factors.

We agree completely with Tobago Business Chamber president Martin George, who has called for a 24-hour service linking the islands.

“We have to move with the times and have seamless connectivity,” Mr George said. “This is the equivalent of people from San Fernando being cut off from Port of Spain. It is one nation, Trinidad and Tobago; we must have flowing and efficient access.”

Sadly, even with considerable attention – and expense – being paid to the air bridge and the inter-island ferry over decades, we have never achieved a situation in which movement between the islands is truly effortless. Flights are sometimes scarce, as Easter travellers recently discovered, and ferries take hours to cross.

Even movement on the roads is hindered by all manner of obstacles, from potholes to potentially fatal safety hazards.

The State’s announcement of a crackdown on overweight trucks and recent calls by road-safety advocates for an audit of the road network point to the fact that we need to take a closer look at how the system is working and how it may be improved.

One of the ultimate goals of an effective infrastructure network is to enhance economic productivity.

It is a shame the covid19 restriction period was not utilised to plan and redesign various elements of our commuting experience.

The work-from-home model, which has moved from being a rarity to being an inbuilt feature of the work environment, provided a temporary reprieve for our infrastructure simply by reducing numbers. Now that the economy is reopening, this model should not be completely dispensed with.

In fact, policymakers are now presented with a golden opportunity to promulgate innovative changes that could help reduce the pressure on our system.

For example, one measure that had been implemented in workplaces was staggered working hours. There is no reason why this cannot continue, not only to reduce crowding at offices but also to help eliminate the wasteful logjams on the road.

The amount of time people spend travelling within the country not only affects our economic productivity, it also is a public health matter.

Instead of thinking about things seasonally, or only in terms of special measures for the duration of the pandemic, we should be looking at the long haul.