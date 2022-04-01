Man shot while delivering furniture in Belmont

File photo

A 28-year-old St James man is being treated for gunshot wounds after he was attacked after delivering furniture to a house in Belmont on Thursday night.

Police said the man was driving a white Isuzu pick-up truck with a relative near Carr Street, Belmont, at around 7.20 pm when he saw three men with guns standing at the side of the road.

The men shot at the van and the man felt burning in his left shoulder and knee.

The gunmen ran away and the relative drove the van to the hospital, where the victim was warded in stable condition.

Police from the Belmont CID and the Port of Spain crime scene investigations unit found eight spent shells at the scene.

No motive has been established for the shooting.