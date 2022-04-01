Jones names 23-member Women's Warriors squad

Trinidad and Tobago's senior women's head coach Kenwyne Jones - Sureash Cholai

KENWYNE JONES, coach of the Trinidad and Tobago women’s football team, has named a squad of 23 for a pair of Group F Concacaf Women’s World Cup qualifiers (also called Concacaf W Championship) – away to Turks and Caicos on April 9 and at home to Guyana at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet on April 12.

In their previous Group F qualifiers, TT defeated Nicaragua 2-1 on February 17 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo and followed up with a 2-0 triumph over Dominica at the National Track and Field Facility, Leonora, Guyana.

From the roster of 23 which Jones named for the February matches, Chelsi Jadoo, Alliyah Trim and Shadi Stoute have been called up, at the expense of fellow defenders Abishai Guy and Meyah Romeo; while midfielder Sarah De Gannes replaced Kaydeen Jack.

TT are currently second in Group F with six points on a plus-3 goal difference behind Guyana on six points on a plus-11 goal difference. Guyana host Nicaragua on April 8. A total of six teams in the qualifying competition will advance to the final tournament, joining Canada and the United States, who received byes as the top ranked teams.

The 2022 Concacaf W Championship serves as the Concacaf qualifiers to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, as well as for the football tournament at the 2024 Summer Olympics in France.

The two third-place teams will advance to a FIFA Intercontinental Playoff.

The semifinals, final and third-place match of the Concacaf W Championship will be played in a single elimination format, with the winners of the tournament qualifying for both the 2024 Paris Olympics and the inaugural Concacaf W Gold Cup, to be held in 2024.

The Concacaf W Championship runners-up and third-place team will also square off in a Concacaf Olympic play-in series, scheduled for September 2023. The winners of the play-in will also qualify for 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup.

Team –

GOALKEEPERS: Kimika Forbes, Tenesha Palmer, Klil Keshwar.

DEFENDERS: Rhea Belgrave, Liana Hinds, Victoria Swift, Chelsi Jadoo, Shaunalee Govia, Shadi Cecily Stoute, Lauryn Hutchinson, Alliyah Trim.

MIDFIELDERS: Shani Nakhid-Schuster, Amaya Ellis, Asha James, Chelcy Ralph, Karyn Forbes, Kedie Johnson, Sarah De Gannes.

STRIKERS: Maya Matouk, Maria-Frances Serrant, Raenah Campbell, Dennecia Prince, Cayla Mc Farlane.