Hinds: New equipment, boots, body armour for regiment

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds -

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds says soldiers can look forward to refurbished quarters, equipment and more training opportunities as the government continues to provide the necessary resources to the regiment.

Hinds spoke at a passing out parade for new recruits at Teteron Barracks, Chaguaramas, on Thursday.

He said although the government continues to face financial challenges, it was committed to TT's national defence and was prepared to provide the regiment with the tools and resources needed to get the job done.

Referring to upgrades to living quarters in Camp La Romaine, the installation of electrical transformers at Teteron Barracks and the upgrade of a mechanical workshop in Camp Cumuto, Hinds said these works were nearing completion and was optimistic the renovations would strengthen the capacity of the regiment.

He also reported that several pieces of equipment were recently acquired to further enhance the operating abilities of soldiers.

"The regiment has recently acquired a series of assets, including one watering and fire-suppression system at this Teteron Barracks, a plumbing solution to enable and enhance the distribution of water across this compound; 400 plate carriers;bullet-resistant body armour, which offers great protection to soldiers while you are engaged in patrols; 700 hydration packs to sustain you while you are out there away from camp to keep you self-sufficient so that you can serve us rather than depend upon us; and 2,500 rubber-soled boots to complement standard-issue uniforms.

He said IT devices had also been acquired, including "sophisticated audio visual and conferencing tools to enhance the delivery of instructions online," adding that this feature "has become rather popular over the last two years."

As well as physical resources, Hinds said the welfare and morale of soldiers were also a top priority, and focus would be given to the promotion process for them.

"We will also encourage and support greater efforts on the part of your command to place greater focus on, to my mind, the very serious issue of your welfare, in particular timely promotion and messing, as these are matters that, as minister, I have heard most frequently expressions and concerns about."

Hinds said in order to strengthen ties with regional and international partners the government would also engage in training exercises with the US, UK, China and Canada.

He said these programmes would build TT's security capacity and give local troops top-tier training opportunities.