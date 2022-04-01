Hinds: Criminals becoming more selfish

Fitzgerald Hinds.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds hs praised officers of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) for their commitment to duty, saying their selflessness was needed now more than ever to address criminals who were becoming more brazen.

A release from his ministry said Hinds made the remarks while addressing the officers at an awards ceremony at Knowsley, Queen's Park West, Port of Spain on Friday.

Hinds said he was pleased with the IATF's performance in tackling crime, adding that its work was invaluable.

He said its crime-fighting operations were vital in securing communities and disrupting criminals, who were becoming increasingly bolds.

"Criminals have become more brazen and selfish! They see opportunities to get more than what they are entitled to without paying the dues for it.

"It is you, the police officers and soldiers, particularly the members of the Inter-Agency Task Force, who stand in the gap between that kind of mentality and behaviour displayed by criminals and the people of this country who depend on you for protection.

"It is in this regard that we really commend you for your good work."

Also present were acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob, chief of defence staff Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel and acting permanent secretary in the ministry Gary Joseph.

The officers who received commendations were PCs Keston King, Joff Awong, acting ASP Romel Morales, acting Snr Supt Oswain Subero, Lance Cpl Stephon Noel and Pvt Anil Persad.