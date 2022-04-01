Four die from covid19, 299 infected

Image courtesy CDC

FOUR more people died from covid19, while 299 became infected (from Tuesday to Thursday), said the Ministry of Health in its update on Friday. The dead were one elderly male, two elderly females and one middle aged male. Three had multiple comorbidities and one had one comorbidity, variously including diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and endocrine disease. The country now has 6,754 covid19 active cases.

In all, 3,754 people have died of the virus. This toll includes 3,096 people who were not fully vaccinated, 390 fully vaccinated, and 260 deaths before May 2021.

Out of all patients in hospitals and step own facilities since last year July, some 82.3 per cent were not fully vaccinated (14,274 people) and 17.7 per cent fully vaccinated (3,065 people.)

Some 6,536 patients are in home self-isolation, 174 in hospital and none in step-down facilities.

On the population's vaccination status, some 709,101 people are fully vaccinated, with 690,899 having had either no dose or one dose. Some 50.7 per cent of TT's population was fully vaccinated.

The fully vaccinated were comprised of 56,460 done under a single-dose regime and 652,641 having had the second of a two-dose regime.

In addition, some 145,843 booster shots were administered.

During the whole pandemic, 127,651 people in TT recovered from the virus. Some 674,626 tests were done including 371,994 at public facilities and 302,632 at private.