EPL rights in C’bean awarded to VertiCast Media Group

In this file photo, Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, right, kicks the ball ahead of Arsenal's Pablo Mari during the English Premier League match at the Emirates stadium in London, England, on August 22, 2021. (AP Photo) -

KINGSTON: VertiCast Media Group Ltd. (VertiCast) has been awarded exclusive rights to broadcast the Premier League for the next three seasons starting in August 2022. The rights run until the end of the 2024-2025 season and cover the entire Caribbean region spanning 26 countries including Trinidad and Tobago, the Dominican Republic, Barbados and Jamaica - a market of over 44 million people.

The Premier League agreement with VertiCast is for rights to all 380 regular season matches and highlights. The rights allow for broadcast on TV, cable, radio, mobile apps and online platforms allowing VertiCast, and its partners, to provide full regional coverage.

Undoubtedly the most-watched sports league in the region, some of the Premier League’s major clubs are Caribbean favourites and typically have very strong broadcast ratings. In a region that speaks three languages, football is the unifying language and the Premier League the ultimate love.

“The Premier League is delighted to partner with VertiCast for the next three seasons,” says Paul Molnar, Premier League Chief Media Officer. “We believe VertiCast is ideally suited to show Premier League matches across the Caribbean and fans will benefit from VertiCast’s broad distribution plan across multiple platforms. VertiCast will help us to maximise reach and viewership and to further grow the Premier League fan-base in the region.”

The new rights holder of the Premier League has committed to a broadcast plan that allows maximum reach to ensure it remains the most watched and most followed.

VertiCast president and CEO Oliver McIntosh said that “regional football fans will have unprecedented access to the Premier League games on an extensive variety of channels.”

For years, Premier League football has been available on premium services only, which VertiCast intends to change.

McIntosh adds that fans will have live access to all matches. “Having access to all the matches, as they happen in real time, is important to fans and important to us. We have full confidence that we will satisfy the Caribbean’s growing appetite for football as many who have not had access in the past will be able to watch their favourite Premier League teams”.

VertiCast will host Premier League events regionally, working with the Premier League to enhance the viewing experience for football fans.

The 2022/2023 EPL season kicks off August 6.