Do litter wardens still exist?

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: When was the last time you saw a litter warden in TT? Are they still on the payroll? If so, what do they look like?

If you stroll the streets of Port of Spain you’ll find flattened paper cups, Styrofoam boxes, masks and plastic water bottles strewn about the place. There are open piles of rubbish sporadically placed and you must hold your breath frequently.

Rural communities, especially in the environs of multi-unit apartments, have become laden with liquor bottles and other garbage, and as omnipresent as potholes.

Unfortunately, the beaches are also victims, such that when building a sand castle you are guaranteed to find cigarette stubs, straws, tissues and candy wrappers, to name a few.

It’s a whole different story regarding disposal of garbage and littering in the countryside and at public transportation hubs.

We can refine legislation all we want. However, it is futile if those laws are not enforced by agents of the State.

With the further relaxing of pandemic restrictions and an increase in movement by people, expect an increase in littering in busy areas.

I am appealing to Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi to get things working and rolling if they aren’t already, and penalise the culprits accordingly.

Addressing flooding starts here.

KENDELL KARAN

via e-mail