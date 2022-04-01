CPLT20 final will be climax to Guyana's 'Cricket Carnival'

In this September 9, 2018 file photo, Darren Bravo of Trinbago Knight Riders hits a six during match 30 of the Hero Caribbean Premier League between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana. - courtesy CPL T20

THE PROVIDENCE Stadium in Guyana will host the finals of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) from this year until 2024.

A media release said, “This season, Guyana will host seven group games, three knockout matches and the Hero CPL final which will take place on Friday 30 September at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence.”

It said the Hero CPL final “will be the climax of festivities surrounding these games taking place in Guyana. The government of Guyana, in collaboration with the local private sector, will reportedly stage two weeks of events to form a “Cricket Carnival.” The release said this would “celebrate the best that Guyana has to offer, showcasing the music, food and culture of this vibrant and fascinating country.”

Over the previous nine seasons of Hero CPL, it said, there had been “massive” support for the tournament from Guyanese fans, “and the tournament is expecting significant excitement at the prospect of these hugely important matches taking place in the country.”

The media release continued, “Guyana’s economy is growing rapidly, and the country has a fantastic reputation as a destination for tourists looking for unspoiled nature. The Hero CPL finals will further showcase this wonderful country to a massive global audience – the total viewership for Hero CPL passed 500 million in both 2020 and 2021.”

Pete Russell, Hero CPL’s CEO, commented, “We are blessed with amazing fans across the Caribbean, and this is very clear whenever we visit Guyana where the atmosphere at Providence is electric. The idea of having the Hero CPL final in front of this wonderful crowd of passionate and knowledgeable cricket fans is a mouthwatering prospect.

“We are very grateful to have such a positive relationship with the government and cricket authorities in Guyana and we thank them for helping us come to this hugely exciting agreement.”

Guyana President Dr Mohammad Irfaan Ali said, “Cricket is much more than a game for us in Guyana, it is a passion, part of our culture and a unifying force. As we celebrate ‘One Guyana’ the hosting of the CPL final will be an energising force. We are building a product that will be spectator focused, integrated with our regional partners for a global market.

“Cricket carnival is a fusion of entertainment and celebration that will be mind blowing and unbelievably different from any other global cricketing event. We welcome all to the greatest celebration of music, pageantry, Caribbean vibes with a South American touch and, of course, ‘Cricket played loudest’.”