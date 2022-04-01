Benefits of reading the Newsday
THE EDITOR: There are copious benefits of reading the TT Newsday. Here is how I see it:
* It carries the news of the world.
* It provides information and knowledge.
* It provides news of TT's economic situation, sports, trade, commerce.
* It widens your outlook, enriches your knowledge.
* It keeps you well informed about world events.
* It improves your knowledge of current events and politics.
* It gives you a clear idea of what is happening in TT, Guyana, Russia, Ukraine, wherever.
All I know is what I have read in the newspapers. I read between the lines. A good newspaper is TT talking to itself.
A newspaper is not defined by the word paper, it is defined by news.
Buy a Newsday and read all about it.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
Comments
"Benefits of reading the Newsday"