Benefits of reading the Newsday

THE EDITOR: There are copious benefits of reading the TT Newsday. Here is how I see it:

* It carries the news of the world.

* It provides information and knowledge.

* It provides news of TT's economic situation, sports, trade, commerce.

* It widens your outlook, enriches your knowledge.

* It keeps you well informed about world events.

* It improves your knowledge of current events and politics.

* It gives you a clear idea of what is happening in TT, Guyana, Russia, Ukraine, wherever.

All I know is what I have read in the newspapers. I read between the lines. A good newspaper is TT talking to itself.

A newspaper is not defined by the word paper, it is defined by news.

Buy a Newsday and read all about it.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town