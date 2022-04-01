Angostura Chill is official CPL refreshment for 3 more years

In this Sep 1 file photo, Nicholas Pooran (R) of Guyana Amazon Warriors hits 6 as Denesh Ramdin (L) of Trinbago Knight Riders looks on during the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League match 11 at Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts. - Photo courtesy CPL T20

Angostura Chill, the official refreshment partner to the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) tournament, has signed a further three-year deal with CPL to continue its partnership, which started three years ago.

At a press conference at the House of Angostura on Friday, company officials said its previous partnership with CPL was instrumental in driving visibility and awareness of its re-branding from Angostura LLB to Angostura Chill, the only soft drink made with Angostura bitters.

CPL commercial director Jamie Stewart said he was excited to see more from the brand, as they both enjoy what he called “the biggest party in sport.”

“Angostura is one of the region’s great brands – proudly Caribbean but truly global,” he said. “The innovative Angostura Chill products have delighted players and fans alike for the last three years, and it is with great pleasure that we continue this partnership for three more”

Kathryna Baptiste Assee, group general counsel and corporate secretary of Angostura, said the partnership will make the brand synonymous with the upbeat and collective energy of Caribbean T20 cricket.

“Angostura Chill is a brand from the Caribbean that celebrates the best flavours, energy and attitude of the Caribbean,” she said. “The deep passion for cricket and a good lime unites all of the Caribbean islands.”