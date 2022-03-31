TT is beyond repair

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: I am going to go on record and extrapolate Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo's comment about TT falling apart to the level that it has fallen apart and is beyond repair.

Never mind the soothsayers, the naysayers and the apologists in the various chambers, there is absolutely nothing in national life that citizens can hold up to Guyana and Barbados and say, "Hey, look here, we have excelled."

If you want to know how bad things are, try getting a few hundred US dollars to travel for an urgent matter, try going to a hospital for care, try going into a police station to make a report, try running a small business without getting robbed, beaten, terrorised and taxed (same difference).

Do any of the people who are busy defending against the nation falling apart, including Keith Rowley and Amery Browne, have any jobs to offer returning nationals, like the 100,000 jobs available in Guyana? Can either of them compare with Mia Mottley who has chastised banks for interest rates and charges and has lowered gas prices in a country that depends on tourism?

In our country we have to brace for an increase in gas prices when we used to produce gas. Now we are begging for gas.

Tobago police do not have a boat (shame) and our stadiums do not even have proper toilets. There are citizens begging by the sides of the roads, selling their very bodies, stampeding for semi-rotting vegetable hampers or trying to cheat the food card, the social support system, by any means necessary just to feed their fatherless children.

All over the nation NGOs are begging corporations for some kind of relief for the homeless, the hungry, the migrants, all because the Government has fallen apart. There is not a drain or road in a good state of repair.

Citizens are being burnt alive in their homes because the Fire Service cannot reach them for one reason or another, least of which is a decent road. In fact, some fire stations don't have a fire truck. So when they reach a fire, hours later, neither them nor the citizens have any water.

The obfuscation of TT’s state of ruin makes me sick. Let’s call the elephant out: TT has fallen apart. We have not done well with the billions in revenue which passed through this nation over the years due to political dysentery.

When Rowley goes unhinged and snarls and snaps at Rodney Charles about Guyana and Barbados, it’s because the MP knows what he is talking about. Citizens of this country are in fact leaving in droves, moving their children and their professional and capital resources to greener pastures in these countries, and will then move to the US, never to return to TT.

Take it or leave it.

LINDA CAPILDEO

St James