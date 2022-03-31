Tobago SEA students: We had challenges with online curriculum

From left, Classmates Jamali Walters, Luke Ramsey, T Shaun Gumbs and Amali Walters of Bon Accord Government School. Photo by Corey Connelly - Corey Connelly

Tobago students sitting today's Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam say they are glad the day has finally come.

They said doing their work virtually, particularly during the past year, has been very challenging.

“I am just happy to get this over with,” said T-Shaun Gumbs, of Bon Accord Government School. “I had some challenges working online, so I am grateful for today.”

Gumbs was accompanied by his classmates Luke Ramsey and brothers Jamali and Amali Walters. They all said they were ready for the exam.

Samantha Phillip said her daughter, Aaliyah, also encountered challenges with the online curriculum but tried to work around them.

“We had some problems with connectivity in a lot of the Zoom classes,” Samantha told Newsday.

She said her daughter also had problems understanding parts of the maths syllabus.

“But I worked with her. Sometimes, we even had to resort to YouTube.”

Aaliyah said she is hoping to pass for her first choice, Mason Hall Secondary School. Why?

“Because the school is close to where my granny lives,” she said with a chuckle.

At the Signal Hill Government School, Avion Beckles and her common-law husband Sherlon Gordon had to console their daughter Angelique.

Beckles said Angelique had been up since 3 am with pre-exam jitters.

“I told her that she should not be worried, because every school is a good school. It is what you make of it. It is all about application,” Beckles said, wiping tears from her daughter’s eyes.

Covid19 protocols, including temperature checks, were in effect at both schools.

The THA Division of Education, Research and Technology, in a statement, said 989 standard five students – 543 boys and 446 girls – were expected to do the exam at 41 examination centres.

The division said over the past few weeks, it has been collaborating with the Division of Infrastructure to ensure all lighting and plumbing issues were fixed.

“We have also ensured that cleaning supplies were accessible to all primary schools so that classrooms could be thoroughly cleaned and sanitised,” it added

The division said all schools were also equipped with thermometers, liquid soap and hand sanitisers in keeping with health protocols. Classrooms were also organised to allow physical distancing.

The division has established a education health unit, headed by Dr Dane Joseph, to provide medical support where necessary.

The statement quoted Secretary of Education Zorisha Hackett as saying she is satisfied with the level of preparedness of the exam centres. She said communication with school supervisors and other technical staff will continue throughout the day to ensure that the exams take place without any major disruptions.