Tobago SEA students relieved

Community activist Downie Marcelle with studenta of the Montgonery Government Primary School. Photo by Corey Connelly

Tobago’s standard five students on Thursday expressed relief after writing this year’s Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam.

Some said the challenges they encountered doing their schoolwork virtually over the past year were much more difficult than the actual examination.

Outside of the Scarborough Methodist School, the anxiety was evident as restless parents – mostly mothers – waited in blistering heat for the exam to be over.

At around 1.30pm, the main gate of the school opened and the students rushed into their parents’ arms.

A relieved Taariq Harripersad believes he did well and is hoping to pass for his first choice, Bishop’s High School.

Why Bishop’s?

“I believe it is a very good school and I have the ability to go there,” he said.

Equally relieved was Taariq’s mother, Taaliba Muhammad.

“The examination is concluded, so he will free up his mind a bit, because the journey wasn’t easy for the both of us (alluding to the online challenges). But we fought all of the odds that transpired, because our main focus was to get the job done.”

Amaiyah Beckles said she did not have many challenges with the online curriculum, but was relieved nonetheless.

She believes she did well in the English language and creative writing segments, but said the maths was difficult.

Like Taariq, she too, is hoping to pass for Bishop’s High School.

Asked what she would like to do for her vacation, Amaiyah jokingly declared, “Live.”

Amaiyah’s mother, Avianne Thomas, said she felt as if a weight had been lifted.

“I am very, very relieved,” she told Newsday.

Bethany Sykes also believes she performed well in the exam.

“It was actually a bit challenging but I did my best,” she said.

“The mathematics was especially challenging, especially section three. But English is always easy. I am pretty good at that.”

Bethany also wants to go to Bishop’s.

“All of my friends from my previous class are going there, so I want to join them.”

Bethany’s mother, Tamara Sebro, said she is very proud of her daughter’s class and their teacher.

“They all worked very, very hard and those kids deserve a break. It is not easy to go through covid, going through online schooling, and then transitioning to face-to-face school and writing the exam.

"I am proud of them, I know they worked hard. They would have tried their best and well done.”

A shy Dill Francis Jr said he felt he did well and is hoping to go to Scarborough Secondary School.

His father is grateful the exam is over.

“I really thank God that it’s over. I feel very elated for him. We kept him back for a little while, but I think he was well prepared,” he said.

At the nearby St Andrew’s Anglican, Maya Phillips said preparing for the SEA during the pandemic was very stressful.

“But I am glad it is finally over with.”

Maya was accompanied by her friends Sabriyah Stephens and Keyana Rodriguez.

Keyana’s mother Ayanna Rodriguez said the journey to the SEA was long and hard.

“It was a long road and very tiring. It took a lot of dedication and commitment and I am just happy to see that it’s over. The girls could get some rest now and, of course, chart the way forward for the next stage,” she said.

At the Montgomery Government School, community activist Downie Marcelle surprised the SEA students after the exam.

“We have just come here today to give them a little treat, to remind them that it is a job well done and just the beginning of what is to come. It is not the end but a new beginning,” he said in a video posted on Facebook.

Marcelle, who had attended the school, said the students need a lot of emotional support, given the challenges they faced with online learning during the pandemic.

“So it is about showing them the love.”

Marcelle was the PNM’s candidate for Bethel/New Grange in the December 6 THA elections.

In a statement on Thursday, the THA Division of Education, Research and Technology reported that 989 standard five students – 543 boys and 446 girls – were expected to sit the SEA at 41 examination centres.

The division said over the past few weeks, it had collaborated with the Division of Infrastructure to ensure all lighting and plumbing issues at schools were fixed.

“We have also ensured that cleaning supplies were accessible to all primary schools so that classrooms could be thoroughly cleaned and sanitised,” it added

The division said all schools were also equipped with thermometers, liquid soap and hand sanitisers in keeping with health protocols. Classrooms were also organised to facilitate physical distancing.

The division established an education health unit, headed by Dr Dane Joseph, to provide medical support where necessary.

The statement quoted Secretary of Education Zorisha Hackett as saying she was satisfied with the level of preparedness at the exam centres.