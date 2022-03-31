THA help to complete Baptist multi-purpose facility

Tobago United Spiritual Baptist Assembly members worship through song and dance on Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day on Wednesday at the old Scarborough car park. - David Reid

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine says his administration is committed to helping Tobago’s Spiritual Baptists complete their long-awaited multi-purpose facility at Signal Hill.

He made the promise on Wednesday while addressing celebrants during a Baptist Liberation Day service at the Mt Bethel Spiritual Baptist Cathedral, Pump Mill, Scarborough.

Theme of the event was Rising Out Of The Ashes.

In 2006, the former THA administration gave the Spiritual Baptists two acres of land, west of the army camp, to construct the facility.

Portions of the facility have already been built but the structure is still far from being completed.

The government’s ban on non-essential activity at the height of the covid19 pandemic also prevented further construction on the project from being undertaken.

Earlier this week, Baptist leader Bishop Mural Dillon said a feasibility study must be undertaken to determine how the rest of the construction of the church’s multi-purpose facility will be carried out.

In his remarks, Augustine told members he had received their letter asking for a meeting to discuss assistance for the project.

“I want to say to you that the task of rebuilding is difficult, but you must. Your property at Signal Hill is long outstanding. And so, I received your letter in good faith asking for us to meet. And meet we shall. I give you that commitment.”

However, he could not say at this time, how much the THA will contribute towards the facility’s construction.

“Not that I can quantify that commitment to you. But I am giving you that commitment that we will work with you in rebuilding your temple.”

Augustine said Spiritual Baptists are an integral part of Tobago.

“Before we had fancy doctors, before we had people with PhD and people who studied all of their fancy sciences, you were pivotal in taking care of our island.”

He said many people visited Spiritual Baptists late at nights for all sorts of assistance.

Augustine said while some came openly, others hid during visits.

He added, women who could not get medical relief for infertility and other gynaecological issues, visited Spiritual Baptists.

“And so, as an island, we have to be grateful to the Spiritual Baptist community. Your success is our success.”

Augustine said the fact that Baptists were granted a national holiday 26 years ago is a sign of their maturity as a people.

“What is interesting in all of this is that while we had overcome colonialism in several ways, some islands in the Caribbean are now talking about republicanism and reparations.”

He added, “You, the Spiritual Baptist faith in Trinidad and Tobago...you showed us the way a very long time ago. You refused to give up your Africanness. You refused to give up your birthright. You refused to give up who you are to worship the way you know best and we thank you for that.”

During the service, Baptist leaders from several organisations urged members of their respective congregations to unite.

They were also grateful for the opportunity to celebrate in-person, as the restrictions to prevent the spread of covid19 over the past two years had prevented them from doing so.

The service followed a procession from the old First Citizens car park in Scarborough to Pump Mill.

Among those attending were Tobago West MP and Minister of Community Development and Sport Shamfa Cudjoe, Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael, Assistant Secretary in the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Megan Morrison, THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris and Minority councillor Petal Daniel-Benoit.