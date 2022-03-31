TennisTT hails 'milestone' First Citizens Sports Foundation awards

Jordane Dookie -

The Tennis Association of TT (TennisTT) hailed its recent capture of two First Citizens Sports Foundation awards as a “milestone achievement.”

At the 59th award ceremony on Saturday, TennisTT emerged winner of the 2021 Jeffrey Stollmeyer Award. National Under-16 player Jordane Dookie was Youth Sportswoman of the Year.

This was the association’s second consecutive win of the Stollmeyer award and Dookie’s first as a junior athlete.

A TennisTT statement on Wednesday said, “Last year, the association also won the Jeffrey Stollmeyer award and credits the successive victories to the development and execution of its strategic plan.

“This is indeed a milestone achievement for the national sport serving body and has spurred an added sense of excitement and purpose, which will be reflected in the association’s plans going forward.”

The Stollmeyer award is given to a national governing sports body that has outstandingly showcased initiatives and made significant administrative improvements and real steps towards the development of its athletes.

Dookie topped a field of 18 youth athletes from varying disciplines.

“Her victory was a result of hard work, dedication and fully investing her time and focus to train and compete in the sport. The association is immensely proud of Jordane and congratulates her on this momentous achievement of her career.”

TennisTT considers these two awards a “major victory,” even thoughit had to do all administrative work virtually for the larger part of 2020 and 2021, owing to the pandemic.

The statement added, “TennisTT also wishes to congratulate Kala Dalla Costa, junior national athlete on his nomination, as well as Aalisha Alexis and Kamran McIntosh-Ross, who were the association’s senior nominees for Sportsman and Sportswoman of the year.

“Both Aalisha and Kamran have had significant performances over the period and were considered the finest selections for the awards.”

The local fraternity also thanked its stakeholders such as its head of coaching development Kyle Hannays and sponsors Ministry of Sport and Community Development, SporTT, its umpires’ association, the media, athletes and their parents.

TennisTT also acknowledged the regional governing body, COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation), with which it engages regularly.