Tableland infested with baby locusts

THE EDITOR: For the past month the residents of Naparima Mayaro Road, Tableland, and Tableland Local Road have been plagued with an infestation of thousands of baby locusts (nymphs).

Reports were made to the Ministry of Agriculture’s Victoria office in Princes Town. It responded by spraying in the Tableland Local Road. However, this resulted in residents on the main road being bombarded with even more nymphs. The ministry said it can’t spray near the houses because the chemical being used is not safe for pets and the water supply, etc.

These baby locusts are all over: on plants, on fences, the walls of houses, galleries, basically on any open space. On Saturday, I collected a construction bucket full of these locusts from my gallery. They leave a sticky residue after you sweep them up.

From my research, I found out that these nymphs take eight weeks before they grow wings to fly. Presently, they are hopping all over and sound like rain on the rooftop. They are feasting on the plants around.

There is only so much we residents can do. It is very frustrating. We have to keep our houses locked to avoid the locusts getting in. We are prisoners in our homes due to these pests.

I am therefore appealing to the new Minister of Agriculture to do something to bring relief to those of us who are affected. Frankly, the opportunity to destroy swarms of locusts is being wasted by the ministry.

When these nymphs mature it will mean devastation for farmers. There must be something that can be done to assist the residents as we fight this plague.

M MOHAMMED

Tableland