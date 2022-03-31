Remembering a cultural icon

Dexter "Blaxx" Stewart - Jeff Mayers

THE EDITOR: Singer Dexter "Blaxx" Stewart, who was hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Arima General Hospital, unfortunately passed away from the ghastly covid19.

This cultural icon made his way solidifying himself in history, magnified by groundbreaking achievements fomented in positive messages. His aphoristic rhetoric and legacy remain profound, and we should appreciate his incredible strength, testimony and humility.

My sincere condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the dearly departed.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain