Princes Town mechanic, Champs Fleurs straightener charged with larceny

Stock photo source: Pixabay

A Princes Town mechanic and a Champs Fleurs garage owner were expected to face a Chaguanas magistrate on Thursday charged with several counts of motor vehicle larceny.

The police jointly charged Richardson Julien, 37, of Moonan Avenue in Princes Town, and Andy Rampersad, 35, a straightener from Mt D'Or Road, Champs Fleurs, with five counts of larceny. Julien faced two additional counts of larceny.

Central Division police arrested the two in an exercise in the division between March 25 and Monday.

Snr Supt Simon, Supts Pierre and Tewarie and ASP Dipchand co-ordinated the exercise.

Insp Ablacksingh, acting Sgts Nelson and Cielto led the exercise, which included Anti-Gang Unit and CID officers.

The police also recovered nine cars, five of which were stolen from the division.