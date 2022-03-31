No Buccoo goat, crab races for Easter in Tobago

Mt Pleasant goat race. Photo by David Reid

There will be no Buccoo Goat and Crab Race Festival in Tobago over the long Easter weekend.

That’s the word from the Buccoo Village Council, which usually organises the popular annual event.

In a statement on Wednesday, the village council’s PRO Winston Pereira said owing to the “late notice of the repeal of the national covid19 health guidelines,” it will not be able to host the event.

“We also want to make it clear that we are not involved with any other comparable activity that may be held in the neighbourhood throughout the Easter weekend of 2022,” he added.

Pereira said the village council has already started organising for the “thrilling return” of the festival in 2023.