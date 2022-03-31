Mom of cancer patient who can't write SEA today calls on nation for prayer

Sidara Akalloo, cancer patient and student of Grant Memorial Presbyterian Primary School.

CANCER complications have landed young Sidara Akalloo back in hospital, denying her desire to sit the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination, today.

Sidara, 11, lost the use of her legs after being diagnosed a year ago with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

She was set on walking into the exam room at Grant Memorial Presbyterian Primary school this morning to take the SEA and transition to secondary school.

In an interview with the Newsday in February she said, “I am determined to write SEA. I am not going to let my sickness defeat me.”

She worked diligently over the past months to get her marks up into the 95 per cent range, in an effort to satisfy another desire – to pass for her first choice, Naparima Girls’ High School.

But on Saturday her hopes were temporarily dashed. She had to be taken to the emergency department at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where she was diagnosed with pancreatitis, liver dysfunction and jaundice.

She was subsequently warded at the Just Because Foundation Unit, where she remains today.

As a result, she will not be among the 19,198 students who will sit today’s exam.

But her mother Simi Akalloo said all is not lost. She appealed Wednesday for the nation to pray for Sidara, as she has been given an opportunity to sit the supplemental SEA exams on April 20.

Akalloo, a dean at Rio Claro West Secondary School, said the paperwork is being done with the help of Grant Memorial’s principal and school supervisor. The Student Support Services Division of the Ministry of Education has also been in touch with her, offering support to ensure everything is in place for Sidara to do the exam on April 20.

“This is just a bump in the road," she said. "Sidara is positive. She is a fighter, and she will get there.

"We have based everything on faith. God will make a way.”

Although optimistic Sidara will have her day, Akalloo said the diagnosis on Tuesday really broke her daughter.

“Her heart was set on writing that exam at her (school), Grant Memorial, to go back and see her friends she had been away from for a long time.

“She cried when she realised she could not write the exam. We cried for her, because that was her goal.

"She started to get depressed, but upon learning she would get another opportunity, she made up her mind to fight.

“She is doing better, but until Tuesday, it was frightening to say the least. She was put on oxygen.”

On Tuesday, Sidara was able to join her teachers and classmates online for the school-leaving ceremony from her hospital bed.

Her mother said this really lifted her spirits.

“This was so heart-warming for us, for her to see her friends. Although she is not able to achieve her goal to reach that destination today, she wished all students writing (the exam) today success.

“She is happy for her friends and she does have faith that her day will come. Pray for her,” she appealed.