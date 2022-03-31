Maracas man found murdered in hometown

A 28-year-old man from Maracas, St Joseph was found murdered on Thursday morning.

At about 6.45 am Maracas St Joseph police were told a man had been shot on St Pedro Road, Lluengo Village, Maracas St Joseph.

Police said Cpl Phillips led a party to the scene and later found the body of Shaquille Noriega, alias “Chucky,” covered with a multicoloured sheet in a yard.

They also found several spent shells in the road near the yard where Noriega was found, along with a loaded magazine.

Noriega lived at Castillo Trace, Lluengo Village.

No motive was given for his killing.