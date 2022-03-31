Kazim Hosein to meet with Cocoa Development Company

Minister of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries Senator Kazim Hosein at the Red House on March 22. - JEFF K MAYERS

Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries Minister Kazim Hosein is seeking a meeting with the Cocoa Development Company Ltd to discuss matters related to the company and the cocoa industry.

Hosein made this comment on Tuesday, arising from matters raised by CDC members during a virtual meeting with members of the Parliament's State Enterprises Committee on Monday.

Hosein told Newsday he had taken careful note of comments made by CDC officials at that meeting, which were reported in the media.

"I have read the newspaper reports on the Cocoa Development Company's meeting with the State Enterprises Committee." Against this background and in his ongoing efforts to get up to speed on several matters before the ministry, Hosein said he "will be meeting with the board of directors (of the CDC) for a briefing on the current issues as well as to discuss the plans going forward."

Hosein replaced Clarence Rambharat as agriculture minister in a Cabinet reshuffle on March 16. Rambharat resigned as minister and as a government senator. The reshuffle also saw Government senator Nigel De Freitas resign as Senate vice-president to take up the post of Ministry in the Agriculture Ministry, with responsibility for lands.

At Monday's meeting, acting permanent secretary at the Agriculture Ministry Susan Shurland spoke about a Cabinet note being drafted to deal with concerns raised by CDC officials, including funding and filling of vacant posts. She also said the CDC currently received subventions totalling $2 million annually to meet certain expenses and consideration is being given as to whether additional funding could be sourced from an agricultural stimulus package announced in last year's budget.