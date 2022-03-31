Education stakeholders: More talks needed on physical distancing for schools

SDMS secretary general Vijay Maharaj -

Education stakeholders have said they need more consultation with the Ministry of Education on how physical distancing measures will be maintained when schools fully reopen on April 19.

On Monday, Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly announced students at every level will be allowed back into physical classrooms for the third term of the school year, after two years of online learning.

Sharon Mangroo, Catholic Education Board of Management (CEBM) CEO. told Newsday on Thursday stakeholders still have questions about spacing when schools fully reopen.

She said the draft guidelines given to stakeholders by the ministry is not quite clear on how to mitigate physical distancing.

“We’re hoping for feedback (on it). It’s one of the things we’re asking for feedback on.”

General secretary of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) Vijay Maharaj said the 44-page draft from the ministry mentioned very little about physical distancing protocols.

“I suspect the ministry would want to meet with stakeholders to ask our views,” he said, adding stakeholders have already been asked to submit their views on how the reopening should be handled.

“We put our views forward.

"I believe the first-years should wait until September. They would want to meet and play. Second-years might be a little more settled. I’m hoping that will be taken into consideration.”

Maharaj said he does not believe physical distancing would be possible once students are out in full force, but believes other health measures, which schools have already been using since September, will be enough to keep students safe.

He also said, “I would love to see vaccines become available for children under 12, so at least the option is available.”

In a brief phone conversation with Newsday, Gandhi Memorial Vedic Primary School principal Kehsmani Dhaniram-Gosine said the school will try as hard as it can to maintain as many of the health protocols as possible.