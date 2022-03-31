Debe woman killed in accident

An accident on Wednesday afternoon has claimed the life of a Debe woman. She is Sarika Ramesar. Her husband Mitra Ramesar and their seven-year-old son were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Police said the crash happened at around 5 pm on the south-bound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Debe.

The details of the crash involving a truck and the Tuscon the Ramesar family was in, were sketchy up to late Wednesday.

Southern Division police are investigating.