‘Day of Baptistness’ celebrated in Chaguanas

SHOUT TO THE HILLS: Lemuel Mottley, 8, and his sister Chauntelle, 6, sing songs of praise during Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day celebrations at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation auditorium on Wednesday. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER - LINCOLN HOLDER

Singing loudly while clapping and moving rhythmically, worshippers celebrated the Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day holiday on Wednesday at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation under the theme Freedom Reigns.

The National Congress of Incorporated Spiritual Baptist Organisation of TT (NCOISBOTT) hosted the vibrant event titled Day of Baptistness. It was in honour of "the soul" of His Eminence Patriarch Dr Stephen F Julien who died a few months ago.

This year’s celebrations commemorate the 71st anniversary of the repeal of the draconian Shouter Prohibition Ordinance of 1917.

Representatives from the organisation’s nine archdioceses performed at the borough’s auditorium as the audience sang and clapped along.

NCOISBOTT chairman Archbishop Wayne Jones told Newsday many people are thinking about freedom, having had some struggles and trials, temptations and tribulations in life.

"We are celebrating freedom not only for the Spiritual Baptist community but for Trinidad and Tobago. Freedom also because of the recent announcement by the Prime Minister about opening back the country."

"We were in deep prayer with this pandemic, and we believe that where we have reached today is a freedom for TT."

Jones is also the head of the Levitical Council of Spiritual Baptist Ministers.

To those who might have strayed from the faith, Jones said: "The doors are open. Come back home now. Come and dine with us and have a wonderful time.

"Under the national congress as the chairman, we have an open-door policy. We are willing to work with everybody and bring back everybody home."

The first archdiocese that performed was Garazin Shouter Baptist with drumming and biblical messages. Eight-year-old Lemuel Mottley and his six-year-old sister Chauntelle Mottley danced and sang on stage like no one was watching, earning them the audience’s approval.

Other archdiocese included the International Spiritual Baptist (SB) Ministerial Council of TT Inc and Mt Zion Independent SB Church Inc, which the late Julien formerly led. The new archbishop-elect is Marlon Riley.