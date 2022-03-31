Caricom, Canada meet to discuss mutual interests

incoming Caricom secretary-general Dr Carla Barnett -

Regional security, multilateral co-operation and economic recovery are some of the issues to be discussed on Friday when Caricom and Canada meet.

Caricom, in a media statement, said the virtual meeting was scheduled for Friday and will include foreign ministers of Caricom states and a delegation from Canada. Caricom’s secretary-general Dr Carla Barnett is also expected to address the delegation.

It said, “The discussions are expected to centre on key issues of mutual interest including regional security and stability, multilateral co-operation, and building a resilient and sustainable economic recovery from the covid19 pandemic.

“Ministers are expected to deliberate on rebuilding their covid-affected economies, with emphasis on areas such as agriculture and food security, trade, investment and Caricom-Canada coooperation. “

Climate change, climate financing and financing for development, as well as justice and citizen security were also high on the agenda.

Caricom said the meeting will be co-chaired by Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly and Eamon Courtenay. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration of Belize and chairman of the Caricom Council for Foreign and Community Relations.