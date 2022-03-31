Analyst: Griffith may seek a deal with the UNC

Gary Griffith -

POLITICAL scientist Dr Bishnu Ragoonath reckoned former commissioner of police (CoP) Gary Griffith was highly unlikely to seek to re-enter politics in any arrangement with the ruling PNM, but might look to the UNC or seek to be in a third party, possibly aligned to the UNC.

Within the past week, Griffith has made two statements alluding to re-embarking on a career in party politics, an arena in which he had once been a minister of national security in the People's Partnership government.

Last Friday, Griffith said he was eyeing the prime minister’s job, not that of the CoP, saying, “I have long moved on and I’m now fully focused on the office Keith Rowley now holds,” even as he also used the phrase, “any government that I will be a part of."

Hoping to end Dr Rowley’s tenure by democratic means, in a statement on Sunday he vowed to "meet with and assemble the best and brightest to undertake that task,” even as he said, "A major transformation is coming.”

Ragoonath said TT's political landscape was largely a two-party system, adding, "But we don't know yet where Mr Griffith will go to show his political stocks.

"Clearly he's not going to go with the PNM, I'm assuming. So the chances are he may very well want to throw his stocks with the UNC or one of the other parties that are on the horizon, like the PEP or something like that."

He reiterated TT has basically a two-party system.

"I'm not sure what his chances are with regard to one of the smaller parties but, of course, if they decide to have a coalition with the UNC, they stand a chance."

He mused on Griffith's vow to stand against Rowley for his Diego Martin West seat, saying any uniting of opposition forces in this could give Griffith a positive push politically.

"I'd not write him off and say he is irrelevant to the politics."

Newsday asked if Griffith has done enough to be seen as someone with something to offer in politics, or not so.

Ragoonath replied, "There's a significant section of the population that feels disenchanted with either of the major political parties. When you look at the voter turnout just about 60-65 per cent of the electorate votes." More so, said Ragoonath, among voters there is a significant proportion "looking for something else" than the two main parties now on offer.

"There is a possibility they may want to consider him. I don't know. How he presents himself between now and the actual election will determine how far he actually goes."

Newsday asked about any personal trait that electors may like or dislike about Griffith.

Ragoonath replied, "Some people like him and some people just don't like him, depending on where he fits in people's minds, that will determine how they will support him."