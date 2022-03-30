Windies Women exit World Cup after 157-run loss to Aussies

Australia's Darcie Brown (C) bowls to West Indies' Deandra Dottin (R) during the Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Wednesday. - via ICC

West Indies bowed out of the ICC Women’s World Cup as they lost to Australia by 157 runs in the first semi-final at Wellington, New Zealand on Wednesday morning.

Rain hampered the start and the affair was reduced to 45 overs. Sent in to bat, the six-time World Cup champions Australia were led to a strong total of 305/3 owing to a brazen opening stance of 216 from Alyssa Healy (129) and Rachael Haynes (85).

Beth Mooney (43 not out) and skipper Meg Lanning (26 not out) also helped the Aussies bolster their total when the opening pair perished.

Chinelle Henry (2/51) was the Windies’ best bowler while Shamilia Connell (1/45) picked up the only other wicket.

During this innings, however, vice-captain Anisa Mohammad injured her hamstring while fielding and Henry took ill during the match later on.

In their turn at the crease, West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor (48) showed the most resistance with the bat while Hayley Matthews and opener Deandra Dottin scored 34 runs each.

Sadly, the remaining five wickets fell for just 23 runs and saw the maroon capitulate for 148 after just 37 overs.

Australian Jess Jonassen (2/14) topped the bowling while Megan Schutt (1/8), Tahlia McGrath (1/17), Alana King (1/19), Annabel Sutherland (1/26) and Ashleigh Gardner (1/26) were also among the wickets.

This result saw Australia advance to their seventh World Cup final which bowls off on Saturday at Christchurch from 9pm. They face the winner of Thursday’s second semi-final between defending champions England and South Africa.