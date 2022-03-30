Venezuelan, Princes Town man charged with larceny

LARCENY: Julio Potella San Vicente. -

A Venezuelan man was sentenced to two years’ hard labour when he appeared before Magistrate Brambhanan Dubay at the Arima Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, charged with larceny.

Julio Pottella San Vicente was arrested during a police exercise under the supervision of Sen Supt Paponette, ASP Etienne, Insp Ward, Sgt Bissessar and PC Dabreo, and included the Arima CID.

On Sunday police got a report of a theft of automotive tools from a business in D’Abadie. San Vicente was arrested after an investigation and police recovered several of the stolen tools.

In a separate case, a 20-year-old man from Railway Extension, Princes Town pleaded guilty to a charge of larceny when he appeared at the Princes Town First Magistrates’ Court on Monday. Josiah Ali was given a $3,000 fine or will serve six months’ hard labour if he fails to pay.

He was arrested after confessing to police that he stole someone’s iPhone 13 on March 14. Police searched his home and found the phone.

In a third case, a 21-year-old man appeared before a Princes Town magistrate on Monday charged with wounding with intent.

Police said on February 6 police were on patrol and saw a man bleeding heavily and lying on the pavement on High Street, Naparima Mayaro Road, Princes Town.

They took the man to the Princes Town District Medical Health Facility where he was treated. Princes Town CID officers investigated and arrested Teron Cyllan Dube.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to reappear before a magistrate on April 12.