Trinidad Renaissance, Presentation top UTC’s schools game

UTC’s Neil Phillips, left, brand development manager Shoba Ganess, Schools' Investment Game winner Presentation College Chaguanas students Esaa Mohammed, Sameer Hosein, principal Brian Seemungal, teacher Wendell Long, Ashish Basdeo and Kovid Capildeo. Sitting is UTC’s SIG host Kerron "Sunny Bling" Sealy. -

Presentation College topped the secondary schools’ category while Trinidad Renaissance School won the primary schools category of the Unit Trust Corporation's (UTC) Schools' Investment Game.

The UTC introduced a new online format to the Schools’ Investment Game, UTC Jeopardy, in December 2021, to generate more excitement and have a broader appeal. Schools competed for three weeks, with the final two facing off in a debate on investment and finance topics, said a media release.

Nine secondary schools competed in the finals that saw Presentation College beating Holy Name Convent, Couva. The winners received gifts of units valued at $2,500 each, as well as new laptops.

Primary schools competed for the first time and pupils from over 15 schools were judged on individual essays and videos that captured the pupils' experience in handling money.

Along with his school, Trinidad Renaissance’s winning pupil Aiden Alejandro Rampersad, received gift of units valued at $2,500 and $1,000, respectively, and new laptops.

UTC’s Schools' Investment Game was first launched in 1991, as a unique and fun approach to introduce secondary schools to the world of investing. Now, three decades later, the game continues to have an educational impact on students, the release said.

For more info: www.ttutc.co