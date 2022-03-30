Titan of soca

Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart - Roger Jacob

WHEN IT was reported that Blaxx had been hospitalised for covid19, many hoped he would repeat the kind of recovery he made in the past.

As recently as 2020, the soca singer had been hospitalised with health issues, but staged a dramatic recovery, exemplifying the kind of resilience he sang about in one of his most famous songs.

“I just don’t stop,” he declared in 2018’s Hulk.

This time around, it was not to be.

Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart, who has died at the age of 59, was a titan of soca. His death has cut short a brilliant career and serves as a cautionary reminder of the perilous world we still inhabit, notwithstanding the planned lifting of covid19 restrictions.

The reach of Blaxx’s talent was such that he appealed to all walks of life.

“His contributions were eagerly awaited each year and appreciated by hordes of adoring fans,” said a statement issued by Whitehall on Monday. “He will be sorely missed.”

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said Blaxx was an icon who brought joy to thousands.

Though he never attained his dream of winning the International Soca Monarch, Blaxx reached the pinnacle of artistic achievement with exuberant, melodious performances which, year after year, demonstrated a special ability to tap into the very heart of his country’s spirit.

Not only did he give voice to fun-loving positivity at a time when so much has clouded our ability to get along with one another, but he did so while always being mindful of the serious challenges faced by many of his fans.

In Hulk, he brought to life not only the idea of perseverance but also the notion that anguish and joy are two sides of the same coin, in the process providing audiences with an opportunity for catharsis that was almost spiritual whenever he took to the stage.

But perhaps Blaxx’s finest moment came in 2019 with Gyal Owner, a wildly popular tune that managed to be entertaining, topical and forward-looking. Whereas other soca artists were coming under criticism for being tone-deaf to the problem of misogyny, Gyal Owner issued a warning to men who view women as property.

“Aye boy, stop playing stupid,” it declared, in a seductively packaged composition that wore its politics lightly on its sleeve. “She go give it to who she want...No gyal no want no owner.”

Blaxx, who was a family man, also clearly touched and inspired many members of the soca family. Perhaps it was because he himself came from a musical family that his music was so positive and embodied a deep love for his country.

He has left behind an indelible contribution to our culture. May he rest in peace.