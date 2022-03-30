Some thoughts on education

THE EDITOR: As a retired teacher of 37 years’ experience, I have wanted for a long time to circulate for discussion some ideas I have on our education system, but covid19 got in the way.

I was much impressed by several articles by Prof Selwyn Cudjoe, especially his contribution “Suffer the little children” because so many of his ideas and suggestions support my own. Admittedly I may not be as qualified as he is, but I do think my suggestions have some value.

I have taught at seven schools and had ten principals, whom I rate from excellent to poor. I am convinced that the principal has the most important influence on the performance of his/her school.

Historically, it is easy to associate the heyday of our top schools with principals who had a clear vision of where they wanted their school to go and had the character to bring along all stakeholders (teachers, students, parents and the community) in support of that vision.

Think of Dom Basil Matthews at St Benedicts, Clive Pantin at Fatima, Anna Mahase at SAGHS, Osmond Downer at St Augustine Senior Comprehensive and Girdharry Seerattansingh at San Francique Hindu Primary School, to name a few.

I believe my opinion is supported by Terrence Farrell in his article “QRC 1, CIC 0” of March 20.

Why can’t we harness the talents of our most outstanding retired principals by giving them three-month contracts to go into schools that are on “academic watch” to monitor and advise the principals and teachers there?

At the end of the three-month period they must submit a written report to the permanent secretary and the appropriate school supervisor on what was attempted and achieved – with recommendations.

In addition, some of these principals could be tasked (and paid) to produce manuals for both primary and secondary school principals.

STANLEY LEE POW

via e-mail