Proud to be Spiritual Baptist

Members of the North West Laventille Cultural Performers dance during the Spiritual Baptist Shouter Liberation Day celebrations at the HDC Village Plaza car park, Phase 2 La Horquetta on March 28. -

YVONNE WEBB

THE changing dynamics of the covid restrictions came a little too late for Spiritual Baptists to publicly celebrate Shouter Liberation Day today, after two years of being denied this pleasure.

It was on March 26, the Prime Minister announced the lifting of some health restrictions, including the freedom to congregate.

But they will rejoice today as the National Congress of Incorporated Spiritual Baptist organisations hold a virtual concert-styled celebration at the auditorium of the Chaguanas Borough Corporation, starting at 9 am.

The celebration themed, Proud to be Spiritual Baptist, will be streamed live via Facebook and will honour the soul of His Eminence, the late Dr Stephen F Julien.

Today’s celebration commemorates the 71st anniversary since the repeal of the Shouter Prohibition Ordinance of 1917.

Each of the nine members which makes up the Congress, will have the opportunity to bring messages through its uplifting and moving worship sessions.

On March 28, Dr Rowley celebrated with Spiritual Baptist at HDC Village Plaza car park, Phase 2, La Horquetta.

Spiritual Shouter Baptist day holiday was also specifically chosen for the finals of Pan Moving Forward (PMF) Your Set in De Rama at Wack Radio 90.1, Coffee Street, San Fernando from 6.30 pm.

The competition for single pan bands was initiated in January and three bands have made it to the finals – Pande All Stars, Nuttin Big Pan Groove and Pan Stereonettes. Brother Valentino, Black Loyalty and Ricardo Persad, will make guest appearances with the bands as they use their 45 minutes to impress the judges.

Organiser Aquil Arrindell said the history and struggles of the Baptists, who hid to practise their religion, is so similar to the experiences of the pan movement and players who had to hide to practise their craft, he could not think of a more fitting time to host the finals.

“Now we can celebrate both,” he said.

Archbishop William Leon John of the West Indian Spiritual Baptist Sacred Order Inc (WIUSBSO) said the celebration will continue throughout the year as the organisation he leads, is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

“We are the oldest Spiritual Baptist organisation in Trinidad and Tobago. This organisation was started long before the prohibition order was lifted.”

Anticipating the country would have experienced a semblance of normalcy closer to the end of the year, Archbishop John said emphasis was placed on hosting activities around this period to commemorate its anniversary.

WIUSBSO member Joseph Bridgewater spoke of the genesis of the organisation which was established in 1942, by Baptist elder Darlington Marshall.

Marshall was charged with sedition for preaching the word of God and jailed. While imprisoned he got a ”vision” to gather all Baptists together and form an organisation.

On his release from prison, he shared his vision with the elders of the Baptist faith. After a long, consistent debate with the government of the day, on June 3, 1942 the organisation was established. On November 19, 1949 the organisation was incorporated by an Act of Parliament, Registration Number: 24 of 1949.

Bridgewater said approval has been granted for seven months of activities themed, From Scarcity through Sacrifice to Abundance, starting in May and culminating with a grand celebration in November, including a thanksgiving at its La Romaine headquarters.

In order to accomplish this mammoth event, the organisation is seeking financial assistance from Government as it seeks to uplift communities spiritually, culturally and educationally while entertaining them.