NPTA supports Education Ministry on reopening of schools

Interim chairman of the NPTA Zena Ramatali. -

The National Parent Teacher Association says it supports the Ministry of Education’s full reopening of schools.

On Monday, the ministry announced at a news conference that students at all levels will return to the physical classroom on April 19.

The announcement came on the heels of the Prime Minister’s address on Saturday where he announced the lifting of most covid19 restrictions from April 4.

“It’s been two long years. Many students have fallen through the cracks,” said interim chairman of the association Zena Ramatali in a phone interview with Newsday on Tuesday.

“I know the biggest issue for parents is the safety of their children, (but) this is a time where all stakeholders will have to be involved to assist schools in monitoring and advocating with the ministry.”

Ramatali said, in meetings with stakeholders prior to the announcement the ministry said it would ensure the Ministry of Health’s safety protocols are implemented in all schools before reopening.

However, she said parents still have several concerns about health protocols being maintained. She said many schools are still waiting for health and safety resources such as standing thermometers.

On Monday, the ministry said all schools are being provided with sanitisation products before school begins in term three of the academic year.

Ramatali said there are also ongoing issues with infrastructural damage and repairs at schools which school administrators still need the ministry to pay attention to.

She said while she notes the ministry’s attempts to deal with infrastructural issues, it has also said it won’t be able to do everything all at once.

She also agreed with the ministry on its training of teachers to identify learning loss. “Many children would have lost out on teaching time. They have to be diagnosed. Teachers should be assisted (by the ministry) so they would not be frustrated at teaching a class of children at different levels.”

Ramatali said there have been issues in the past two years with reading levels across the country which, she said, the ministry is aware of.

“The ministry has the data. There are some parents who collected packages six times in two years. These children have not had any kind of teaching or instructing, and there are some who got devices and are still not logging in.”

She said parents also need training on their role in assisting teachers as they transition back to the physical school environment.

“We have to ensure that parents know they are not going back to school for teachers to babysit. They need to understand the challenges teachers face.”

She said wearing masks on the school compound all day will not be an easy adjustment, and parents and teachers need to be patient with students as they transition.

“They must allow children to be relaxed. Teachers must be cognisant of the fact that children have been home for so long, and in coming back out to school we have to show them how to navigate.”

Ramatali said there will be issues with physical distancing.

“It will be a challenge, especially in smaller schools. Everyone will have to come together to work the best way forward. We have to teach children the new routine.”

She said children must be taught through positive conversations.

“We must not be too hard on them. Do not ridicule, but use confidence and love so they feel they can achieve their success.”