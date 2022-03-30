Matelot bridge is falling apart

THE EDITOR: The Marcel River wooden bridge on the Paria Main Road, Matelot, is falling apart. It was constructed with 20-foot mora logs and four-inch thick mora planks two decades ago by the Ministry of Works and Transport. Its rapid deterioration is a major concern to residents since it is the only access in and out of the village.

The authorities placed large steel sheets to cover the rotten surface, which appears to indicate that there is a shortage of lumber since those responsible for its maintenance cannot obtain materials necessary to rebuild it or replace it with a Bailey bridge, or construct a concrete one.

The Paria Main Road is the main route in and out of the village to bring in food supplies, building materials, medical services and to transport fish and agricultural crops to the markets, etc.

Matelot is the last of a series of villages from Sangre Grande where vehicles can reach and is perpetually in a state of neglect.

DOMINIC SALVARY

Brazil Village